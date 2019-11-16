Short Interest in Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC) Declines By 27.2%

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC) was the target of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 225,200 shares, a decline of 27.2% from the September 30th total of 309,500 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 72,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days.

Shares of PGC traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.99. The company had a trading volume of 50,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,842. The company has a market capitalization of $572.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.12. Peapack-Gladstone Financial has a 52 week low of $23.96 and a 52 week high of $30.89.

Get Peapack-Gladstone Financial alerts:

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $44.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.07 million. Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a net margin of 20.12% and a return on equity of 9.47%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Peapack-Gladstone Financial will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 6th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.66%.

In other Peapack-Gladstone Financial news, EVP John P. Babcock sold 2,000 shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.91, for a total transaction of $57,820.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,203,234.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Eric H. Waser sold 1,500 shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.62, for a total value of $42,930.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,441 shares in the company, valued at $699,501.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,000 shares of company stock worth $398,695. Insiders own 4.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 353,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,947,000 after purchasing an additional 23,000 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 30,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $860,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $295,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 14,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $4,672,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.16% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on PGC shares. BidaskClub raised Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. ValuEngine cut Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.00.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Company Profile

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Peapack-Gladstone Bank that provides private banking and wealth management services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Private Wealth Management. It offers checking and savings accounts, money market and interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Article: Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Peapack-Gladstone Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peapack-Gladstone Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.