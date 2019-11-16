Short Interest in Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTI) Declines By 22.1%

Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTI) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 128,900 shares, a drop of 22.1% from the September 30th total of 165,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 54,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of Pluristem Therapeutics stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.23. The stock had a trading volume of 23,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,031. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a current ratio of 2.74. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.47. Pluristem Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.17 and a 1 year high of $11.90.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pluristem Therapeutics by 28.1% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 153,322 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 33,630 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pluristem Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $231,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pluristem Therapeutics by 37.8% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 85,733 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 23,533 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pluristem Therapeutics by 107.3% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,882,401 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 974,306 shares during the period. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pluristem Therapeutics by 35.9% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,156,645 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363,396 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PSTI. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Pluristem Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Pluristem Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pluristem Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.50 target price on shares of Pluristem Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of Pluristem Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.25.

Pluristem Therapeutics Company Profile

Pluristem Therapeutics Inc, together with its subsidiary, Pluristem Ltd., operates as a bio-therapeutics company in Israel. It focuses on the research, development, clinical trial, and manufacture of cell therapeutic products and related technologies for the treatment of various ischemic, inflammatory, and hematologic conditions, as well as autoimmune disorders.

