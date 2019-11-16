Short Interest in PRA Health Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:PRAH) Increases By 9.3%

PRA Health Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:PRAH) saw a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,120,000 shares, an increase of 9.3% from the September 30th total of 1,940,000 shares. Approximately 3.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 500,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.2 days.

PRAH traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $105.49. 337,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 533,126. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a PE ratio of 26.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $98.80 and its 200 day moving average is $97.12. PRA Health Sciences has a 52 week low of $82.12 and a 52 week high of $121.98.

PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical research company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $780.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $771.64 million. PRA Health Sciences had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 27.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PRA Health Sciences will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Fund Holdings L.P. Kkr sold 6,666,684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.41, for a total value of $649,401,688.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new position in PRA Health Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in PRA Health Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in PRA Health Sciences by 232.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 409 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in PRA Health Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in PRA Health Sciences by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 792 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PRAH shares. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of PRA Health Sciences from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $123.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of PRA Health Sciences in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $126.00 price target on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of PRA Health Sciences from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PRA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of PRA Health Sciences from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.78.

PRA Health Sciences, Inc, a contract research organization, provides outsourced clinical development and data solution services to the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Clinical Research and Data Solutions. The Clinical Research segment offers product registration services, including clinical trial management, project management, regulatory affairs, therapeutic expertise, clinical operations, data and programming, safety and risk management, biostatistics and medical writing, quality assurance, and late phase services.

