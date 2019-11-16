Short Interest in ProQR Therapeutics NV (NASDAQ:PRQR) Declines By 25.9%

ProQR Therapeutics NV (NASDAQ:PRQR) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,060,000 shares, a decline of 25.9% from the September 30th total of 1,430,000 shares. Currently, 2.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 230,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.6 days.

Shares of PRQR stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.89. 161,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 308,044. The company has a quick ratio of 9.51, a current ratio of 7.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. ProQR Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $5.49 and a twelve month high of $21.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $366.80 million, a PE ratio of -5.34 and a beta of 0.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.74.

Get ProQR Therapeutics alerts:

PRQR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised ProQR Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 11th. BidaskClub lowered ProQR Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on ProQR Therapeutics from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. ProQR Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,535 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 1,979 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 49,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 38,742 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 4,345 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of ProQR Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 62.3% during the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 24,216 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 9,291 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.82% of the company’s stock.

ProQR Therapeutics Company Profile

ProQR Therapeutics N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics for the treatment of genetic disorders. Its lead product candidates include eluforsen, a RNA-based oligonucleotide used for the treatment of cystic fibrosis; QR-110, an oligonucleotide that is designed to treat Leber's congenital amaurosis; QR-313, a dermatology candidate for the treatment of epidermolysis bullosa; and QR-421a and QR-411 to treat type 2A Usher syndrome.

Featured Story: Support Level

Receive News & Ratings for ProQR Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProQR Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.