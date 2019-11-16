Short Interest in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT) Declines By 10.7%

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT) saw a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 450,600 shares, a decline of 10.7% from the September 30th total of 504,700 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 168,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lesa Sroufe & Co raised its stake in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co now owns 15,725 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 3,465 shares during the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. acquired a new position in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $121,000. Delta Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $180,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its stake in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 205,924 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $789,000 after purchasing an additional 16,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 253,319 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $971,000 after purchasing an additional 5,168 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.98% of the company’s stock.

Get San Juan Basin Royalty Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE SJT traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.29. 163,509 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 120,158. San Juan Basin Royalty Trust has a 1 year low of $2.11 and a 1 year high of $6.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.23.

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust Company Profile

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust operates as an express trust in Texas. The company has a 75% net overriding royalty interest carved out of Southland's oil and natural gas interests (the subject interests) in properties located in the San Juan Basin in northwestern New Mexico. The subject interests consist of working interests, royalty interests, overriding royalty interests, and other contractual rights in 119,000 net producing acres in San Juan, Rio Arriba, and Sandoval Counties of northwestern New Mexico, as well as 828.1 net wells.

Recommended Story: What are earnings reports?

Receive News & Ratings for San Juan Basin Royalty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for San Juan Basin Royalty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.