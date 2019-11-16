Short Interest in Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) Rises By 9.9%

Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) was the target of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,330,000 shares, a growth of 9.9% from the September 30th total of 2,120,000 shares. Currently, 6.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 824,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Investec Asset Management LTD raised its holdings in Scorpio Tankers by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 1,859,622 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $54,896,000 after buying an additional 12,311 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Scorpio Tankers by 153.5% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 578,309 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $17,209,000 after acquiring an additional 350,188 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Scorpio Tankers in the 2nd quarter valued at $13,497,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Scorpio Tankers by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 434,770 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $12,834,000 after acquiring an additional 14,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Scorpio Tankers by 76.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 413,320 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $12,201,000 after acquiring an additional 178,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STNG traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $32.07. 634,967 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,021,439. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.48. Scorpio Tankers has a 52-week low of $15.00 and a 52-week high of $36.85. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of -7.03 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The shipping company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.06). Scorpio Tankers had a negative net margin of 12.03% and a negative return on equity of 4.13%. The company had revenue of $136.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.21) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Scorpio Tankers will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

STNG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut Scorpio Tankers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, October 17th. ValuEngine cut Scorpio Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. B. Riley set a $40.00 price objective on Scorpio Tankers and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Scorpio Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Scorpio Tankers has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.33.

About Scorpio Tankers

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products worldwide. As of March 20, 2019, its owned or finance leased 109 product tankers, including 38 LR2 tankers, 12 LR1 tankers, 45 MR tankers, and 14 Handymax tankers with an average age of 3.6 years; and time or bareboat chartered-in 10 product tankers comprising 3 MR tankers and 7 Handymax tankers.

