Short Interest in Telenav Inc (NASDAQ:TNAV) Drops By 16.1%

Telenav Inc (NASDAQ:TNAV) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,670,000 shares, a drop of 16.1% from the September 30th total of 1,990,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 989,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days. Approximately 4.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TNAV. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Telenav from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $13.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Telenav from $10.50 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Northland Securities lowered shares of Telenav from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Telenav from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Telenav from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.88.

In related news, CEO H.P. Jin bought 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.19 per share, for a total transaction of $671,400.00. Also, Director Douglas S. Miller sold 23,300 shares of Telenav stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.46, for a total transaction of $267,018.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $407,139.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 188,266 shares of company stock worth $2,130,589. Company insiders own 21.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TNAV. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Telenav by 275.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,673 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 2,694 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC increased its stake in Telenav by 1,452.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 4,658 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 4,358 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Telenav during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Telenav by 42.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,562 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,945 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Telenav during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. 49.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TNAV traded up $0.16 on Friday, reaching $4.91. 358,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 312,137. Telenav has a twelve month low of $3.35 and a twelve month high of $11.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.24. The stock has a market cap of $242.35 million, a PE ratio of -7.55 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

Telenav, Inc, together with its subsidiaries provides connected car and location-based platform services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Automotive, Advertising, and Mobile Navigation. It offers automotive navigation services, including on-board solutions, which consist of software, map, and points of interest data loaded in vehicles that provide voice-guided turn by turn navigation displayed on the vehicle screen; and brought-in navigation services.

