Short Interest in Tenaris SA (NYSE:TS) Increases By 7.6%

Tenaris SA (NYSE:TS) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,940,000 shares, a growth of 7.6% from the September 30th total of 5,520,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,830,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

TS opened at $21.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 1.76. Tenaris has a fifty-two week low of $19.90 and a fifty-two week high of $30.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.77 billion, a PE ratio of 14.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.08 and its 200 day moving average is $23.66.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. Tenaris had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 6.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Tenaris will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Tenaris from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Tenaris in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Tenaris from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Tenaris from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Cowen restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $28.00 target price (down previously from $29.00) on shares of Tenaris in a report on Monday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Tenaris presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.42.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its stake in Tenaris by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 5,325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Tenaris by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tenaris by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Tenaris by 94.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tenaris during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $97,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.04% of the company’s stock.

About Tenaris

Tenaris SA, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products; and provides related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers products for oil and gas drilling operations, such as casing and tubing products, premium connections, drill pipes, coiled tubing, hot-rolled and cold-drawn seamless tubes, perforating guns, tubular accessories, and non-tubular accessories and devices.

