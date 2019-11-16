Short Interest in Thermon Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:THR) Drops By 12.4%

Thermon Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:THR) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 196,300 shares, a drop of 12.4% from the September 30th total of 224,100 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 107,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

A number of analysts recently commented on THR shares. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Thermon Group in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Thermon Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Thermon Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st.

THR traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.22. 113,881 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 92,942. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 3.41. Thermon Group has a one year low of $18.37 and a one year high of $27.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $865.94 million, a P/E ratio of 22.03 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.03.

Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.10. Thermon Group had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 5.81%. The firm had revenue of $102.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Thermon Group will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP James Pribble acquired 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.35 per share, for a total transaction of $29,890.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of THR. Quantamental Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Thermon Group by 75.1% during the second quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 2,099 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Thermon Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $97,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Thermon Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $103,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Thermon Group by 134.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,718 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Thermon Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $196,000.

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc provides thermal engineered industrial process heating solutions for process industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Asia. Its products include various electric heat tracing cables, steam tracing components, tubing bundles, and instrument and control products, as well as complementary product lines.

