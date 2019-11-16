Short Interest in Washington Prime Group Inc (NYSE:WPG) Expands By 7.6%

Washington Prime Group Inc (NYSE:WPG) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 65,020,000 shares, an increase of 7.6% from the September 30th total of 60,420,000 shares. Approximately 35.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,520,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 18.5 days.

In related news, Director John F. Levy purchased 14,800 shares of Washington Prime Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.36 per share, with a total value of $49,728.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Washington Prime Group by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 400,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,656,000 after acquiring an additional 55,280 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Washington Prime Group by 143.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 16,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 9,433 shares in the last quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Washington Prime Group by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 94,983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 21,124 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Washington Prime Group by 44.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 649,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,691,000 after purchasing an additional 200,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Washington Prime Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $460,000. 86.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:WPG opened at $4.41 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.17 and a 200-day moving average of $3.98. The company has a market capitalization of $826.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.87. Washington Prime Group has a 52 week low of $3.11 and a 52 week high of $6.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47.

Washington Prime Group (NYSE:WPG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $161.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.65 million. Washington Prime Group had a return on equity of 4.61% and a net margin of 5.72%. Washington Prime Group’s revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Washington Prime Group will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on WPG. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Washington Prime Group in a report on Saturday, October 26th. SunTrust Banks set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Washington Prime Group and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Washington Prime Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.15.

Washington Prime Group Inc is a retail REIT and a recognized leader in the ownership, management, acquisition and development of retail properties. The Company combines a national real estate portfolio with an investment grade balance sheet, leveraging its expertise across the entire shopping center sector to increase cash flow through rigorous management of assets and provide new opportunities to retailers looking for growth throughout the U.S.

