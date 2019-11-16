Short Interest in Wesco Aircraft Holdings Inc (NYSE:WAIR) Declines By 11.5%

Wesco Aircraft Holdings Inc (NYSE:WAIR) saw a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 672,800 shares, a decline of 11.5% from the September 30th total of 760,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 917,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Wesco Aircraft from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $9.75 to $11.05 in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $11.50 price objective on shares of Wesco Aircraft in a research report on Friday, August 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Wesco Aircraft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Wesco Aircraft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th.

WAIR stock remained flat at $$10.99 during trading on Friday. 871,964 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 574,425. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.00 and its 200-day moving average is $10.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.42. Wesco Aircraft has a twelve month low of $7.38 and a twelve month high of $11.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in Wesco Aircraft during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in Wesco Aircraft during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $102,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Wesco Aircraft during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $111,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Wesco Aircraft by 72.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,578 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 4,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Wesco Aircraft by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,628 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

Wesco Aircraft Holdings, Inc distributes aerospace products and provides supply chain management services to the aerospace industry in North America and internationally. Its services include distribution, supplier relationships management, quality assurance, kitting, just-in-time delivery, chemical management, third-party logistics or fourth-party logistics program, and point-of-use inventory management.

