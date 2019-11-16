Short Interest in XCel Brands Inc (NASDAQ:XELB) Expands By 34.4%

XCel Brands Inc (NASDAQ:XELB) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 42,600 shares, an increase of 34.4% from the September 30th total of 31,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 48,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised XCel Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised XCel Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, October 19th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of XCel Brands in a research report on Thursday.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in XCel Brands by 50.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 76,321 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 25,498 shares during the last quarter. Weber Alan W raised its position in XCel Brands by 125.0% in the 2nd quarter. Weber Alan W now owns 90,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC raised its position in XCel Brands by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 565,725 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $820,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. 8.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
NASDAQ XELB opened at $1.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $32.64 million, a P/E ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.73 and its 200-day moving average is $1.72. XCel Brands has a one year low of $1.00 and a one year high of $3.50.
XCel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The textile maker reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $10.93 million for the quarter. XCel Brands had a return on equity of 3.68% and a net margin of 7.12%. Equities analysts anticipate that XCel Brands will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.
About XCel Brands
Xcel Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer products company in the United States. The company designs, produces, licenses, markets, and sells branded apparel, footwear, accessories, jewelry, home goods, and other consumer products; and acquires consumer lifestyle brands, including the Isaac Mizrahi, the Judith Ripka, the H Halston, the C Wonder, and the Highline Collective brands.
Read More: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection
Receive News & Ratings for XCel Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XCel Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.