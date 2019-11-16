Short Interest in Xinyuan Real Estate Co., Ltd. (NYSE:XIN) Declines By 12.3%

Xinyuan Real Estate Co., Ltd. (NYSE:XIN) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 183,700 shares, a drop of 12.3% from the September 30th total of 209,400 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 117,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XIN. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Xinyuan Real Estate by 103.0% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 582,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,435,000 after purchasing an additional 295,315 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Xinyuan Real Estate by 65.5% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 78,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 31,025 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Xinyuan Real Estate by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 90,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 21,500 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in Xinyuan Real Estate during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors own 7.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XIN stock opened at $3.90 on Friday. Xinyuan Real Estate has a 52-week low of $3.59 and a 52-week high of $5.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $255.10 million, a P/E ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.21.

Xinyuan Real Estate (NYSE:XIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $609.44 million for the quarter. Xinyuan Real Estate had a return on equity of 18.92% and a net margin of 4.41%.

About Xinyuan Real Estate

Xinyuan Real Estate Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, develops residential real estate properties for middle income consumers in the People's Republic of China and the United States. It develops residential projects, such as multi-layer apartment buildings, sub-high-rise apartment buildings, or high-rise apartment buildings; auxiliary services and amenities, such as retail outlets, leisure and health facilities, kindergartens, and schools; and small scale residential properties, as well as office, mixed-use, and commercial properties.

