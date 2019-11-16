Silver One Resources (CVE:SVE) Shares Up 2%

Silver One Resources Inc (CVE:SVE)’s stock price shot up 2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.27 and last traded at C$0.26, 315,702 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 62% from the average session volume of 195,118 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.26.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.32 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.27. The company has a market cap of $39.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62.

Silver One Resources Company Profile (CVE:SVE)

Silver One Resources Inc, through its subsidiary, acquires, explores for, and develops silver properties in Mexico and Canada. The company has 100% interest in the La Frazada property that covers an area of 299 hectares located in the State of Nayarit, Mexico; and Candelaria property located in Nevada, the United States.

