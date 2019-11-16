Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) Downgraded by Alliance Global Partners to Neutral

Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) was downgraded by stock analysts at Alliance Global Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $4.35 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $4.25. Alliance Global Partners’ price target suggests a potential downside of 9.38% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on SVM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Silvercorp Metals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Silvercorp Metals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Silvercorp Metals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th.

Get Silvercorp Metals alerts:

SVM stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,269,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 718,164. Silvercorp Metals has a 12 month low of $1.83 and a 12 month high of $4.93.

Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $49.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.40 million.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 2,211.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 11,058 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 35.2% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 4,009 shares in the last quarter. ARP Americas LP raised its holdings in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. ARP Americas LP now owns 21,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 7,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 79,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 19,695 shares in the last quarter.

Silvercorp Metals Company Profile

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of precious and base metal mineral properties in China. Its flagship project is the Ying silver-lead-zinc project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China. The company was formerly known as SKN Resources Ltd.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of buying treasury bonds?



Receive News & Ratings for Silvercorp Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silvercorp Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.