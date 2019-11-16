Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $8.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.52 million. Simulations Plus had a return on equity of 25.23% and a net margin of 25.27%.

SLP traded up $0.23 on Friday, hitting $34.83. The company had a trading volume of 86,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,130. The stock has a market cap of $575.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.56 and a beta of -0.34. Simulations Plus has a 1-year low of $17.18 and a 1-year high of $41.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.83.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 25th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 24th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. Simulations Plus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SLP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Simulations Plus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. ValuEngine lowered Simulations Plus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub lowered Simulations Plus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Simulations Plus in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.00.

In other news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.86, for a total transaction of $860,640.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,087,918 shares in the company, valued at $182,452,739.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 72,000 shares of company stock worth $2,532,720. 31.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Simulations Plus Company Profile

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for mechanistic modeling and simulation, and machine-learning-based prediction of properties of molecules from their structure worldwide. The company offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption, pharmacokinetics (PK), pharmacodynamics, and drug-drug interactions of compounds administered to humans and animals; DDDPlus that simulates in vitro laboratory experiments that measure the rate of dissolution of the drug and additives in a dosage form; and MembranePlus, which simulates laboratory experiments.

