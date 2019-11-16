Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical (NYSE:SHI) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $26.74

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Co. (NYSE:SHI) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $26.74 and last traded at $26.76, with a volume of 209 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.47.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SHI shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

The stock has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.06.

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical (NYSE:SHI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter. Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 7.74%. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Co. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHI. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc purchased a new stake in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $495,000. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $428,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 199.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 124,291 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,965,000 after acquiring an additional 82,781 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 111,316 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,447,000 after acquiring an additional 9,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 59,203 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,366,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. 1.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical (NYSE:SHI)

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells petrochemical products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through five segments: Synthetic Fibres, Resins and Plastics, Intermediate Petrochemicals, Petroleum Products, and Trading of Petrochemical Products.

