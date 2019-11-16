SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) Coverage Initiated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $73.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott restated a buy rating and set a $71.00 price target on shares of SJW Group in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SJW Group from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $80.00 price target on shares of SJW Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Macquarie began coverage on shares of SJW Group in a research note on Monday, October 7th. They set an outperform rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of SJW Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. SJW Group presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $74.83.

Get SJW Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE SJW traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $67.58. 125,280 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 155,282. The company has a quick ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 26.92, a PEG ratio of 10.60 and a beta of -0.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $70.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.59. SJW Group has a 12 month low of $51.82 and a 12 month high of $74.47.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a positive change from SJW Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. SJW Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.81%.

In related news, Director Valer Robert A. Van purchased 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $67.21 per share, for a total transaction of $504,075.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SJW. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in SJW Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SJW Group by 50.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 732 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of SJW Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $70,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of SJW Group by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,810 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SJW Group by 161.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 1,957 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares in the last quarter. 68.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SJW Group Company Profile

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility services in the United States. It engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water. The company also provides non-tariffed services, including water system operations, maintenance agreements, and antenna site leases.

Featured Story: What Factors Can Affect Return on Equity?



Receive News & Ratings for SJW Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SJW Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.