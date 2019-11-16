Skinvisible (OTCMKTS:SKVI) Stock Price Up 33.3%

Skinvisible Inc (OTCMKTS:SKVI)’s stock price rose 33.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.04 and last traded at $0.04, approximately 2,316 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 78% from the average daily volume of 1,299 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.03.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.05 and its 200 day moving average is $0.14.

About Skinvisible (OTCMKTS:SKVI)

Skinvisible, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the development, manufacture, and sale of topical, transdermal, and mucosal polymer-based delivery system technologies and formulations for use in pharmaceutical, over-the-counter, personal skincare, and cosmetic markets. Its non-dermatological formulations offer solutions for women's health, pain management, and others markets.

See Also: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Skinvisible Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skinvisible and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.