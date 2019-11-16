SmartCash (SMART) Price Down 4.5% This Week

SmartCash (CURRENCY:SMART) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 15th. One SmartCash coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000035 BTC on exchanges including Braziliex, CoinExchange, Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. SmartCash has a market cap of $4.22 million and approximately $74,431.00 worth of SmartCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, SmartCash has traded down 4.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8,525.05 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $181.50 or 0.02129653 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $266.69 or 0.03129210 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.82 or 0.00678400 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.07 or 0.00728282 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00011386 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00054037 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.13 or 0.00423871 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011835 BTC.

SmartCash (SMART) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Keccak hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 11th, 2017. SmartCash’s total supply is 2,014,903,577 coins and its circulating supply is 1,413,859,298 coins. SmartCash’s official Twitter account is @scashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SmartCash is /r/smartcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SmartCash’s official message board is forum.smartcash.cc. The official website for SmartCash is smartcash.cc.

SmartCash can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Braziliex, CryptoBridge, Stocks.Exchange, Cryptopia, Trade Satoshi, CoinExchange, HitBTC and CoinBene. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmartCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SmartCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SmartCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

