Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Research Coverage Started at First Analysis

Research analysts at First Analysis started coverage on shares of Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. First Analysis’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 21.21% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Smartsheet in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $58.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Smartsheet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Smartsheet in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Smartsheet in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.07.

Shares of Smartsheet stock traded up $2.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.25. The stock had a trading volume of 2,004,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,828,939. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.51. The stock has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of -66.53 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 3.50. Smartsheet has a 12 month low of $20.34 and a 12 month high of $55.79.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $64.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.55 million. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 30.10% and a negative return on equity of 24.74%. The business’s revenue was up 52.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. Analysts expect that Smartsheet will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Smartsheet news, insider Kara Hamilton sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.72, for a total transaction of $387,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Eugene Farrell sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.02, for a total transaction of $1,530,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 799,172 shares of company stock worth $32,801,758 in the last three months. Insiders own 24.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SMAR. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Smartsheet by 76.9% in the 2nd quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 1,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Smartsheet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $93,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Smartsheet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $111,000. Systematic Financial Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Smartsheet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $118,000. Finally, Neuburgh Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Smartsheet by 76.9% in the 2nd quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 2,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. 76.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

