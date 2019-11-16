SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday after Loop Capital raised their price target on the stock from $15.00 to $20.00. The stock had previously closed at $8.60, but opened at $8.83. Loop Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock. SmileDirectClub shares last traded at $8.89, with a volume of 7,120,600 shares.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SDC. William Blair began coverage on SmileDirectClub in a research report on Monday, October 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on SmileDirectClub in a research report on Monday, October 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on SmileDirectClub in a research report on Monday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on SmileDirectClub from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on SmileDirectClub in a research report on Monday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

In other SmileDirectClub news, insider Kay Oswald acquired 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.64 per share, with a total value of $47,628.00. Also, General Counsel Susan Greenspon Rammelt acquired 4,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.51 per share, with a total value of $75,891.00. Insiders have acquired a total of 43,800 shares of company stock worth $808,019 in the last ninety days.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SDC. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SmileDirectClub in the 3rd quarter worth $166,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SmileDirectClub in the 3rd quarter worth $65,000. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SmileDirectClub in the 3rd quarter worth $261,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of SmileDirectClub in the 3rd quarter worth $1,041,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SmileDirectClub in the 3rd quarter worth $325,000. 0.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.57.

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.99) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $180.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.30 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that SmileDirectClub will post -1.18 EPS for the current year.

About SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC)

SmileDirectClub, Inc operates a teledentistry platform that provides member's with a customized clear aligner therapy treatment in the United States and internationally. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment proprietary with a network of approximately 240 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck.

