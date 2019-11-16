Smith & Nephew (LON:SN) Price Target Raised to GBX 1,695 at Goldman Sachs Group

Smith & Nephew (LON:SN) had its target price upped by Goldman Sachs Group from GBX 1,685 ($22.02) to GBX 1,695 ($22.15) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on SN. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on Smith & Nephew to GBX 2,185 ($28.55) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating and issued a GBX 1,800 ($23.52) target price (down from GBX 1,830 ($23.91)) on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,770 ($23.13) to GBX 1,725 ($22.54) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,814 ($23.70) to GBX 1,711 ($22.36) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a sell rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research note on Friday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Smith & Nephew currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 1,710.38 ($22.35).

Get Smith & Nephew alerts:

LON SN opened at GBX 1,654.50 ($21.62) on Wednesday. Smith & Nephew has a 12 month low of GBX 1,376 ($17.98) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,998.40 ($26.11). The stock has a market cap of $14.54 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,777.34 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,770.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.00.

In other Smith & Nephew news, insider Virginia Bottomley acquired 201 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,939 ($25.34) per share, with a total value of £3,897.39 ($5,092.63).

About Smith & Nephew

Smith & Nephew plc develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers sports medicine joint repair products for surgeons, including an array of instruments, technologies, and implants necessary to perform minimally invasive surgery of the joints, such as the repair of soft tissue injuries and degenerative conditions of the knee, hip, and shoulder.

Read More: Market Indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Smith & Nephew Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith & Nephew and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.