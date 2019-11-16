Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN) Research Coverage Started at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

SNN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Smith & Nephew from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Smith & Nephew from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, November 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Smith & Nephew from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $27.50.

NYSE SNN traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.21. 294,621 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 970,345. Smith & Nephew has a one year low of $35.39 and a one year high of $48.93. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.56. The stock has a market cap of $18.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th were issued a $0.288 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 3rd. Smith & Nephew’s payout ratio is 27.72%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI grew its holdings in Smith & Nephew by 2.9% in the second quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 8,420,997 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $366,650,000 after purchasing an additional 233,761 shares during the period. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT grew its holdings in Smith & Nephew by 13.5% in the second quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 2,639,567 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $114,927,000 after purchasing an additional 313,374 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Smith & Nephew in the third quarter worth $123,389,000. Nuance Investments LLC grew its holdings in Smith & Nephew by 29.0% in the second quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,531,811 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $66,695,000 after purchasing an additional 344,052 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in Smith & Nephew by 640.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,341,034 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $53,788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160,015 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.11% of the company’s stock.

About Smith & Nephew

Smith & Nephew plc develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers sports medicine joint repair products for surgeons, including an array of instruments, technologies, and implants necessary to perform minimally invasive surgery of the joints, such as the repair of soft tissue injuries and degenerative conditions of the knee, hip, and shoulder.

