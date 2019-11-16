SoftBank Group (OTCMKTS:SFTBY) Upgraded at ValuEngine

SoftBank Group (OTCMKTS:SFTBY) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of SoftBank Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.90 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SoftBank Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. SoftBank Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.90.

SoftBank Group stock opened at $19.43 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $84.78 billion, a PE ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 1.64. SoftBank Group has a 52-week low of $15.54 and a 52-week high of $28.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.54.

SoftBank Group Company Profile

SoftBank Group Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates in the information industry in Japan and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Domestic Telecommunications, Sprint, Yahoo Japan, Distribution, ARM, and SoftBank Vision Fund and Delta Fund. The Domestic Telecommunications segment provides mobile communications and broadband services; and telecom services, such as data communications and fixed-line telephone services to corporate customers, as well as sells mobile devices.

