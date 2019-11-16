Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Solid Biosciences LLC is a life science company. It focuses on developing therapies for Duchenne muscular dystrophy. The company is engaged in developing gene therapies, disease modifying therapies and assistive devices, all targeting the various facets of the DMD. Its product candidate includes SGT-001, a gene transfer candidate which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to restore functional dystrophin protein expression in patients’ muscles. Solid Biosciences LLC is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Solid Biosciences in a research note on Friday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Chardan Capital upgraded shares of Solid Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $7.50 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Citigroup cut shares of Solid Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Solid Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Nomura lowered their price objective on shares of Solid Biosciences from $22.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.56.

SLDB opened at $3.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 5.73 and a current ratio of 5.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.72 million, a P/E ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 1.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.82. Solid Biosciences has a 52-week low of $2.75 and a 52-week high of $35.00.

Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.05. Research analysts forecast that Solid Biosciences will post -2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLDB. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Solid Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Solid Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new stake in Solid Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $107,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in Solid Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP raised its stake in Solid Biosciences by 70.4% during the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 24,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 9,947 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.67% of the company’s stock.

