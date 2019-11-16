Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Likely to Impact HP (NYSE:HPQ) Share Price

Media coverage about HP (NYSE:HPQ) has trended somewhat positive recently, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. InfoTrie identifies positive and negative media coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. HP earned a news sentiment score of 0.83 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media coverage about the computer maker an news buzz score of 7 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

HP stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.18. 8,212,444 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,032,322. HP has a twelve month low of $15.93 and a twelve month high of $24.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.23. The firm has a market cap of $28.94 billion, a PE ratio of 9.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.41.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The computer maker reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.03. HP had a negative return on equity of 265.02% and a net margin of 7.18%. The company had revenue of $14.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that HP will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 11th will be issued a $0.176 dividend. This is a boost from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 10th. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.68%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI upgraded HP from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on HP from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded HP to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein cut HP from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Citigroup set a $20.00 price objective on HP and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. HP has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.85.

In other news, insider Christoph Schell sold 60,121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.17, for a total value of $1,212,640.57. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 179,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,611,014.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Dion J. Weisler sold 437,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total value of $7,873,449.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

