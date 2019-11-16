Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sonos from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Sonos in a research note on Tuesday. They set an outperform rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Sonos from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James raised shares of Sonos from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Finally, DA Davidson set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Sonos and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $16.29.

Shares of SONO traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.50. 929,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,262,874. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.21. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.42 and a beta of 1.59. Sonos has a 52 week low of $9.23 and a 52 week high of $17.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Sonos by 673.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 2,042 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Sonos in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Sonos in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in Sonos in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Sonos in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $154,000. 63.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sonos

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells multi-room audio products in the United States and internationally. It provides wireless speakers, home theater speakers, and components. The company offers its products through third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its sonos.com Website.

