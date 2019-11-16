Source Energy Services (TSE:SHLE) Raised to “Hold” at TD Securities

TD Securities upgraded shares of Source Energy Services (TSE:SHLE) from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Source Energy Services from C$1.00 to C$0.50 in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of Source Energy Services from C$1.00 to C$0.75 in a report on Friday, August 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Source Energy Services currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$1.30.

Shares of TSE SHLE opened at C$0.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.11 million and a P/E ratio of -0.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.42 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.71. Source Energy Services has a 1 year low of C$0.15 and a 1 year high of C$1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.81, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

About Source Energy Services

Source Energy Services Ltd. produces, supplies, and distributes Northern White frac sand used primarily in oil and gas exploration and production in Western Canada and the United States. It also provides storage and logistics services for other bulk oil and gas well completion materials; and develops wellsite mobile sand storage and handling system.

