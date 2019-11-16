South State (NASDAQ:SSB) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on SSB. ValuEngine lowered South State from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered South State from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on South State from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Stephens upgraded South State from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.33.

NASDAQ:SSB traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $80.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 94,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,587. The firm has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $77.86 and a 200-day moving average of $74.84. South State has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $83.64.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The bank reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $164.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.79 million. South State had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 25.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that South State will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO John C. Pollok sold 7,434 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $557,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,450,950. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert R. Horger sold 8,339 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $625,425.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 75,231 shares in the company, valued at $5,642,325. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,083 shares of company stock worth $1,590,368 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in South State by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 763 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in South State by 5,404.8% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the bank’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in South State during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $165,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in South State during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in South State during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $244,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

South State Corporation operates as the bank holding company for South State Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking services, mortgage lending services, trust and wealth management services, and consumer finance loans. The company accepts demand deposits, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposit, and other time deposits; and offers lending and credit card, and ATM processing services.

