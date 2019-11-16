Southwest Gas Holdings Inc (NYSE:SWX) Insider Buys $24,505.00 in Stock

Southwest Gas Holdings Inc (NYSE:SWX) insider Paul M. Daily purchased 325 shares of Southwest Gas stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $75.40 per share, with a total value of $24,505.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,807.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE:SWX traded down $0.52 during trading on Friday, reaching $76.71. The company had a trading volume of 470,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 275,914. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $87.16 and its 200 day moving average is $88.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 20.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.22. Southwest Gas Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $72.68 and a twelve month high of $92.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $725.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.10 million. Southwest Gas had a return on equity of 8.11% and a net margin of 6.26%. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Southwest Gas Holdings Inc will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $0.545 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Southwest Gas’s payout ratio is currently 59.24%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 39.4% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 407 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Southwest Gas in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Southwest Gas in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southwest Gas in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 6,708.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 817 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.35% of the company’s stock.

SWX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co set a $93.00 price target on shares of Southwest Gas and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. UBS Group set a $91.00 price target on shares of Southwest Gas and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Southwest Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 17th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Southwest Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.60.

Southwest Gas Company Profile

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, distributes, and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates through two segments, Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. As of December 31, 2018, it had 2,047,000 residential, commercial, industrial, and other natural gas customers.

