SpartanNash Co (NASDAQ:SPTN) Declares $0.19 Quarterly Dividend

SpartanNash Co (NASDAQ:SPTN) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 14th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be given a dividend of 0.19 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 9th.

Shares of SPTN stock traded up $0.12 on Friday, hitting $12.70. 342,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 406,015. The stock has a market capitalization of $445.44 million, a PE ratio of 6.79, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.38. SpartanNash has a twelve month low of $8.82 and a twelve month high of $22.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.18.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. SpartanNash had a negative net margin of 0.16% and a positive return on equity of 6.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SpartanNash will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SPTN has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of SpartanNash from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of SpartanNash from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SpartanNash from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub lowered shares of SpartanNash from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Pivotal Research upgraded shares of SpartanNash from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. SpartanNash has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products. It operates in three segments: Food Distribution, Military, and Retail. The Food Distribution segment offers approximately 60,000 stock-keeping units, such as dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmacy products to independent retailers, national retailers, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

