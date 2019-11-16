SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SpartanNash Co. is a food distributor serving military commissaries and exchanges in the United States. The company’s core businesses include distributing food to military commissaries and exchanges and independent and corporate-owned retail stores located in 44 states and the District of Columbia, Europe, Cuba, Puerto Rico, the Azores, Bahrain and Egypt. It operates supermarkets, primarily under the banners of Family Fare Supermarkets, No Frills, Bag ‘n Save and Econofoods. SpartanNash Co., formerly known as Spartan Stores, Inc., is headquartered in United States. “

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered SpartanNash from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Pivotal Research raised SpartanNash from a sell rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, August 15th. ValuEngine lowered SpartanNash from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. TheStreet lowered SpartanNash from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on SpartanNash from $13.00 to $8.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Shares of SPTN stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $12.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 342,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 406,015. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. SpartanNash has a one year low of $8.82 and a one year high of $22.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $445.44 million, a P/E ratio of 6.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.18.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.09). SpartanNash had a positive return on equity of 6.18% and a negative net margin of 0.16%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SpartanNash will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 9th. SpartanNash’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.64%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Investors Research Corp raised its position in shares of SpartanNash by 64.8% during the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 51,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 20,150 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in SpartanNash by 4.7% during the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 23,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 1,046 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SpartanNash by 31.7% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC grew its holdings in SpartanNash by 3.7% during the second quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 268,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,129,000 after buying an additional 9,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in SpartanNash by 19.1% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 370,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,326,000 after buying an additional 59,504 shares in the last quarter. 83.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SpartanNash Company Profile

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products. It operates in three segments: Food Distribution, Military, and Retail. The Food Distribution segment offers approximately 60,000 stock-keeping units, such as dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmacy products to independent retailers, national retailers, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

