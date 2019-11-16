Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) Issues Earnings Results

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $993.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $990.38 million. Spectrum Brands had a net margin of 12.32% and a return on equity of 7.18%. The company’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS.

Shares of SPB opened at $61.79 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $51.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.82, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Spectrum Brands has a 1-year low of $40.54 and a 1-year high of $66.50.

Get Spectrum Brands alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 25th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 22nd. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.74%.

SPB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Spectrum Brands in a report on Sunday, August 11th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Spectrum Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of Spectrum Brands from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of Spectrum Brands from $53.00 to $52.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.28.

About Spectrum Brands

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. The company's Hardware & Home Improvement segment offers hardware products under the National Hardware, Stanley, and FANAL brands; locksets and door hardware under the Kwikset, Weiser, Baldwin, EZSET, and Tell brands; and plumbing products under the Pfister brand.

Featured Story: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Receive News & Ratings for Spectrum Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectrum Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.