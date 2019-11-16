Spi Energy (NASDAQ:SPI) Given New $120.00 Price Target at Liberum Capital

Spi Energy (NASDAQ:SPI) had its price objective boosted by Liberum Capital from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

SPI has been the topic of several other reports. Peel Hunt restated an add rating on shares of Spi Energy in a research report on Saturday, November 2nd. ValuEngine lowered Spi Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th.

NASDAQ SPI traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $2.26. 18,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,344. Spi Energy has a one year low of $0.61 and a one year high of $7.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.83 and a 200-day moving average of $2.58.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Spi Energy stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spi Energy Co Ltd (NASDAQ:SPI) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.09% of Spi Energy at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Spi Energy Company Profile

SPI Energy Co, Ltd. provides photovoltaic solutions for business, residential, government, and utility customers and investors. It offers engineering, procurement, and construction services to independent power developers and producers, and commercial and industrial companies. The company also develops, owns, and operates solar projects that sell electricity to power companies and other electricity off-takers.

