Spire (NYSE:SR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Spire (NYSE:SR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Spire Inc. is a public utility company which is engaged in the purchase, retail distribution, sale and marketing of natural gas. Its operating segment consists of Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. Gas Utility segment includes the regulated operations of Laclede Gas and Alabama Gas Corporation. Gas Marketing segment is engaged in the marketing of natural gas and related activities on a non-regulated basis. Spire Inc, formerly known as The Laclede Group Inc., is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri. “

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on SR. ValuEngine downgraded Spire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Spire from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Spire from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.50.

Shares of Spire stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $80.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 186,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,559. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Spire has a 12-month low of $70.53 and a 12-month high of $88.00. The company has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $84.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.26.

In other news, EVP Steven P. Rasche acquired 1,108 shares of Spire stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.20 per share, with a total value of $30,137.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new position in Spire during the third quarter worth $27,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Spire in the second quarter worth $39,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Spire in the second quarter worth $50,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spire in the second quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Spire in the second quarter worth $70,000. 79.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spire Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in marketing natural gas; and provision of energy services on non-regulated basis to on-system utility transportation customers, as well as to retail and wholesale customers.

