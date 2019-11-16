SSP Group’s (SSPG) Buy Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of SSP Group (LON:SSPG) in a research note released on Tuesday, Digital Look reports.

SSPG has been the topic of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of SSP Group from GBX 710 ($9.28) to GBX 680 ($8.89) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of SSP Group in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of SSP Group to an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of SSP Group in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a neutral rating and set a GBX 695 ($9.08) target price (down from GBX 715 ($9.34)) on shares of SSP Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 706.43 ($9.23).

Get SSP Group alerts:

LON:SSPG opened at GBX 659 ($8.61) on Tuesday. SSP Group has a one year low of GBX 602 ($7.87) and a one year high of GBX 751.07 ($9.81). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.95, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $2.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 636.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 674.85.

SSP Group Company Profile

SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and sports stadia and shopping areas. It operates approximately 450 brands through a portfolio of 2,500 outlets, including coffee shops, sandwich bars, bakeries, and casual and fine-dining restaurants, as well as convenience and retail outlets in travel locations in approximately 30 countries in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East.

Further Reading: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for SSP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.