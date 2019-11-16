Stakenet (XSN) Trading Up 0.2% Over Last Week

Stakenet (CURRENCY:XSN) traded 5.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 15th. One Stakenet coin can now be bought for about $0.0702 or 0.00000824 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia, Livecoin and Sistemkoin. Stakenet has a total market capitalization of $6.32 million and $1.25 million worth of Stakenet was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Stakenet has traded up 0.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Stakenet alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.98 or 0.00797676 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00013863 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003425 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00013908 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000033 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded down 23.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Endor Protocol (EDR) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Stakenet Profile

XSN is a TPoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 1st, 2016. Stakenet’s total supply is 94,335,452 coins and its circulating supply is 89,943,238 coins. The official website for Stakenet is stakenet.io. The Reddit community for Stakenet is /r/StakeNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Stakenet’s official Twitter account is @xsnofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Stakenet is medium.com/stakenet.

Stakenet Coin Trading

Stakenet can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Sistemkoin and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stakenet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stakenet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stakenet using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Stakenet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stakenet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.