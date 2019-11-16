Stanford L. Kurland Sells 15,000 Shares of PennyMac Financial Services Inc (NYSE:PFSI) Stock

PennyMac Financial Services Inc (NYSE:PFSI) Chairman Stanford L. Kurland sold 15,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.89, for a total value of $463,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE PFSI opened at $31.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 12.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.44. PennyMac Financial Services Inc has a fifty-two week low of $19.28 and a fifty-two week high of $33.46.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $436.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.20 million. PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 15.84% and a net margin of 22.54%. On average, equities analysts expect that PennyMac Financial Services Inc will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PFSI. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 179.2% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 490.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,161 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $107,000. 30.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PFSI. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on PennyMac Financial Services from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price objective on PennyMac Financial Services from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Co raised PennyMac Financial Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, September 5th. ValuEngine cut PennyMac Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a report on Friday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. PennyMac Financial Services has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.40.

About PennyMac Financial Services

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Loan Production, Loan Servicing, and Investment Management. The Loan Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of mortgage loans.

