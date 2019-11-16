Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) Lifted to “Buy” at Bank of America

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) was upgraded by stock analysts at Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a $182.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock. Bank of America‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 15.46% from the stock’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on SWK. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $154.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Zelman & Associates cut shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Buckingham Research lifted their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $149.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.73.

Shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock traded up $1.52 on Thursday, reaching $157.63. The stock had a trading volume of 975,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,087,615. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $149.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Stanley Black & Decker has a 1 year low of $110.54 and a 1 year high of $162.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.40.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.10. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 4.80% and a return on equity of 17.10%. The firm had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker will post 8.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stanley Black & Decker announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, October 24th that allows the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to purchase up to 0.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, insider (Phil) Lockyer Phillip acquired 130,434 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.23 per share, for a total transaction of $29,999.82. Also, CFO Donald Allan sold 2,912 shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.48, for a total transaction of $452,757.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 127,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,808,618.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 44,073 shares of company stock valued at $7,042,612. Company insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SWK. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,414,864 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,795,314,000 after purchasing an additional 151,641 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,699,825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,402,690,000 after purchasing an additional 48,118 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,555,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,091,036,000 after purchasing an additional 176,089 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,073,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $733,622,000 after purchasing an additional 110,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,725,388 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $249,509,000 after purchasing an additional 12,506 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

