Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Getting Positive Press Coverage, Report Shows

Headlines about Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) have been trending positive recently, according to InfoTrie. The research group rates the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than six thousand news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Starbucks earned a media sentiment score of 2.83 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news headlines about the coffee company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Here are some of the news stories that may have impacted Starbucks’ ranking:

Several research firms have recently commented on SBUX. Weeden reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Starbucks to $84.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Cleveland Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.07.

NASDAQ SBUX traded down $0.17 on Friday, reaching $84.21. 7,472,900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,023,641. Starbucks has a fifty-two week low of $60.42 and a fifty-two week high of $99.72. The firm has a market cap of $100.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $84.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.76.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The coffee company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.70. Starbucks had a net margin of 13.58% and a negative return on equity of 75.45%. The company had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. Starbucks’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Starbucks will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 12th. This is a boost from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.95%.

In other Starbucks news, Director Javier G. Teruel sold 59,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.92, for a total value of $5,799,498.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.80, for a total transaction of $191,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 39,999 shares in the company, valued at $3,831,904.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 112,885 shares of company stock valued at $10,707,543. 3.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

