Starvest (LON:SVE) Trading 2.2% Higher

Starvest plc (LON:SVE)’s stock price traded up 2.2% on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 1.89 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.89 ($0.02), 25,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 55% from the average session volume of 55,031 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.85 ($0.02).

The firm has a market capitalization of $867,000.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.32. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 51.94 and a current ratio of 51.94.

Starvest plc is a venture capital firm specializing in growth capital, early stage and mid stage investments, seed/startup, small company new issues, and pre-initial public offering opportunities. It invests in alternative investment market (AIM) companies engaged in the natural resources sectors including minerals and precious metals exploration.

