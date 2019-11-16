State of Tennessee Treasury Department Has $468,000 Stake in Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,775 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,712 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Heartland Express were worth $468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HTLD. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Heartland Express by 16.6% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 11,738 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 1,667 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Heartland Express in the second quarter valued at approximately $106,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Heartland Express in the second quarter valued at approximately $231,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Heartland Express in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Heartland Express by 6.0% in the second quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 14,194 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 799 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.22% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HTLD opened at $21.61 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 3.65. Heartland Express, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.00 and a fifty-two week high of $22.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 21.66 and a beta of 0.77.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The transportation company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.25. Heartland Express had a return on equity of 12.84% and a net margin of 14.33%. The firm had revenue of $147.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Heartland Express, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Heartland Express news, Director Larry J. Gordon sold 44,944 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.12, for a total transaction of $994,161.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 303,159 shares in the company, valued at $6,705,877.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 42.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on Heartland Express from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Heartland Express in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Seaport Global Securities upgraded Heartland Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Robert W. Baird set a $21.00 price target on Heartland Express and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Heartland Express from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.86.

Heartland Express Company Profile

Heartland Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. The company primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers from Washington to Florida and New England to California; and temperature-controlled truckload services.

