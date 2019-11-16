State of Tennessee Treasury Department Has $544,000 Holdings in Consol Energy Inc (NYSE:CEIX)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in Consol Energy Inc (NYSE:CEIX) by 14.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 34,811 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,332 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Consol Energy were worth $544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Consol Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $85,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Consol Energy by 164.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 2,354 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its stake in Consol Energy by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 10,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 2,780 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Consol Energy by 519.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 11,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 10,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian purchased a new stake in Consol Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CEIX opened at $12.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $310.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.06. Consol Energy Inc has a 52 week low of $11.73 and a 52 week high of $38.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.18.

Consol Energy (NYSE:CEIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.41). Consol Energy had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 6.92%. The company had revenue of $301.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $343.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Consol Energy Inc will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director John T. Mills purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.55 per share, for a total transaction of $50,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

CEIX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Consol Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Consol Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Clarkson Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Consol Energy in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Consol Energy from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.67.

About Consol Energy

CONSOL Energy Inc produces and exports bituminous coal. It owns and operates its mining operations in the Northern Appalachian Basin. The company owns and operates the Pennsylvania Mining Complex (PAMC), which comprises three underground mines, including Bailey, Enlow Fork, and Harvey; and CONSOL Marine Terminal located in the port of Baltimore.

