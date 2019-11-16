State of Tennessee Treasury Department Raises Stock Position in TreeHouse Foods Inc. (NYSE:THS)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in TreeHouse Foods Inc. (NYSE:THS) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,757 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in TreeHouse Foods were worth $486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of THS. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in TreeHouse Foods by 50.9% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 229,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,433,000 after acquiring an additional 77,537 shares in the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TreeHouse Foods in the 2nd quarter worth $636,000. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC increased its holdings in TreeHouse Foods by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC now owns 86,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,681,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in TreeHouse Foods in the 2nd quarter worth $2,516,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 9.5% during the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 10,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 910 shares in the last quarter.

TreeHouse Foods stock opened at $49.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. TreeHouse Foods Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.60 and a 52-week high of $67.88. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.60, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.72.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.03). TreeHouse Foods had a negative net margin of 7.65% and a positive return on equity of 5.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that TreeHouse Foods Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Clifford Braun sold 901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.64, for a total value of $46,527.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Thomas Emmet Oneill III sold 6,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.21, for a total transaction of $343,938.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 121,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,084,598.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,885 shares of company stock valued at $560,580 in the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on THS. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a report on Sunday, November 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.05.

About TreeHouse Foods

TreeHouse Foods, Inc operates as a food and beverage manufacturer in the United States, Canada, and Italy. The company operates through Baked Goods, Beverages, Condiments, Meals, and Snacks segments. The Baked Goods segment offers candies, cookies, crackers, in-store bakery products, pita chips, pretzels, refrigerated dough, retail griddle waffles, pancakes, and French toasts.

