State of Tennessee Treasury Department Sells 6,601 Shares of Actuant Co. (NYSE:ATU)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lessened its holdings in Actuant Co. (NYSE:ATU) by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 26,467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,601 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Actuant were worth $581,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Actuant by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 815,667 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,236,000 after purchasing an additional 15,077 shares during the period. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC lifted its stake in shares of Actuant by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 797,937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,797,000 after purchasing an additional 8,465 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Actuant by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 774,181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,207,000 after purchasing an additional 45,257 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Actuant by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 749,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,606,000 after purchasing an additional 14,119 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Actuant by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 501,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,437,000 after purchasing an additional 54,100 shares during the period.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ATU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Actuant from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Gabelli cut shares of Actuant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Actuant and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Actuant from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, G.Research cut shares of Actuant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.53.

Actuant stock opened at $20.79 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.44 and a 200 day moving average of $22.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.63. Actuant Co. has a 12-month low of $19.07 and a 12-month high of $27.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Actuant (NYSE:ATU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $158.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.57 million. Actuant had a negative net margin of 24.47% and a positive return on equity of 13.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Actuant Co. will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

Actuant Company Profile

Actuant Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes a range of industrial products and systems worldwide. It operates in two segments, Industrial Tools & Services (IT&S) and Engineered Components & Systems (EC&S). The IT&S segment designs, manufactures, and distributes branded hydraulic and mechanical tools; and provides services and tool rentals to the industrial, maintenance, infrastructure, oil and gas, energy, and other markets.

