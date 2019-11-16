Status Hits Market Cap of $43.98 Million (SNT)

Status (CURRENCY:SNT) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 15th. Status has a market cap of $43.98 million and approximately $219.64 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Status token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0127 or 0.00000149 BTC on major exchanges including Ovis, Poloniex, Huobi and DDEX. During the last seven days, Status has traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003081 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011824 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.43 or 0.00239959 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $123.65 or 0.01452622 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00000848 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00035699 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.21 or 0.00143403 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000089 BTC.

About Status

Status’ launch date was June 20th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,174 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,470,483,788 tokens. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here. Status’ official website is status.im. The Reddit community for Status is /r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Status

Status can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kyber Network, Ethfinex, OTCBTC, HitBTC, Liqui, Gatecoin, ABCC, IDEX, Upbit, CoinTiger, ChaoEX, Binance, Gate.io, Cobinhood, Ovis, Bittrex, IDCM, Kucoin, Huobi, ZB.COM, LATOKEN, Neraex, Poloniex, Livecoin, IDAX, Koinex, OOOBTC, GOPAX, BigONE, DDEX, DEx.top, DragonEX, OKEx, Tidex, Bithumb, Bancor Network, Radar Relay and TOPBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Status should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Status using one of the exchanges listed above.

