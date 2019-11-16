Stealth BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:MITO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Stealth BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:MITO) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04), Fidelity Earnings reports.

MITO traded up $0.91 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.64. 50,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,505. Stealth BioTherapeutics has a 1-year low of $4.97 and a 1-year high of $20.99. The stock has a market cap of $250.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MITO. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics in a research report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Nomura set a $28.00 target price on shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.86.

Stealth BioTherapeutics Company Profile

Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases involving mitochondrial dysfunction. Its lead product candidate, Elamipretide, has the potential to treat rare genetic and common age-related mitochondrial diseases.

