Stealth BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:MITO) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:MITO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp is a biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged in developing therapies to treat the mitochondrial dysfunction associated with genetic mitochondrial diseases and many common age-related diseases. The company’s product pipeline includes Elamipretide, SBT-20 and SBT-272 which are in clinical stage. Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp is based in Newton, Massachusetts. “

MITO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright set a $21.00 target price on Stealth BioTherapeutics and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Nomura set a $28.00 target price on Stealth BioTherapeutics and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $9.00 target price on Stealth BioTherapeutics and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Stealth BioTherapeutics in a report on Friday, September 27th. They issued an overweight rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $21.86.

MITO traded up $0.91 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.64. The stock had a trading volume of 50,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,505. Stealth BioTherapeutics has a one year low of $4.97 and a one year high of $20.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The firm has a market cap of $250.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.13.

Stealth BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:MITO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Stealth BioTherapeutics will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stealth BioTherapeutics Company Profile

Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases involving mitochondrial dysfunction. Its lead product candidate, Elamipretide, has the potential to treat rare genetic and common age-related mitochondrial diseases.

