Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to maximize the total return to its stockholders in the form of current income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in private middle-market companies. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. CIBC reissued a market perform rating on shares of Stellus Capital Investment in a report on Monday, August 12th. Oppenheimer cut Stellus Capital Investment from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, August 12th.

Shares of Stellus Capital Investment stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.16. 87,401 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,813. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.19. Stellus Capital Investment has a 1-year low of $11.65 and a 1-year high of $15.30. The company has a market cap of $269.41 million, a P/E ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.83.

Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The investment management company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. Stellus Capital Investment had a return on equity of 9.44% and a net margin of 45.89%. The company had revenue of $15.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.61 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Stellus Capital Investment will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st were issued a $0.1133 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 30th. This is a boost from Stellus Capital Investment’s previous dividend of $0.11. Stellus Capital Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.77%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advantage Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Stellus Capital Investment by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC now owns 19,912 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733 shares in the last quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Stellus Capital Investment by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 130,098 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,799,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Stellus Capital Investment in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Stellus Capital Investment by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 480,043 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,543,000 after purchasing an additional 11,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Stellus Capital Investment in the 2nd quarter worth about $177,000. 17.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Stellus Capital Investment

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in private middle-market companies. It invests through first lien, second lien, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment. The fund seeks to invest in companies with an EBITDA between $5 million and $50 million.

